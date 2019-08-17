Aspiriant Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $813,024; Valuation Declined; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Boosted Accenture Ireland (ACN) Holding by $3.73 Million as Share Price Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53 million shares traded or 42.07% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd owns 35,753 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Ltd holds 0.83% or 182,576 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,535 shares. Loeb holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 17,088 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 349,564 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 1.34 million shares. Bank holds 109,481 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 25,649 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,648 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 3,730 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or reported 143,603 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. British Columbia Corp has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.50M shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,256 shares to 87,286 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,832 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,235 shares to 135,180 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,093 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 1,150 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment holds 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 75,562 shares. Art Advisors Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 18 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 25,788 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 230,048 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. United Capital Fin Advisers Lc invested in 0.24% or 190,858 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.86M shares. Stifel Corporation reported 931,474 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Provident Invest Management holds 55,552 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 1.97M shares. Novare Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 33,676 shares. Bamco New York reported 781 shares.