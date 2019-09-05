Aspiriant Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $353,052; Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Position by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates analyzed 1,468 shares as the company's stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89 million, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $838.11. About 304,101 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Ltd Com has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cibc World Mkts reported 4,879 shares. B And T Dba Alpha holds 0.09% or 326 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh stated it has 0.99% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 17,861 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors Inc owns 2,163 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Earnest Lc holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 0.29% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1,289 shares. Riverhead Ltd Company owns 1,938 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Btg Pactual Asset has invested 0.61% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hitchwood Capital LP holds 153,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 2,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.94 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

