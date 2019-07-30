Aspiriant Has Decreased Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Rose; Polen Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $203.60 Million as Stock Value Rose

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 31,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 907,775 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 301,808 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.91 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 134,658 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $623.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,896 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 95,370 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Madison holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 84,400 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 24,707 shares. Michigan-based White Pine Inv has invested 1.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roundview Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,675 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 16,674 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.47% or 5,000 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Llc accumulated 1,400 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc reported 0.02% stake. Icon Advisers Communications stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.11% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 3,331 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 39,460 shares. Omers Administration reported 52,100 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,689 shares to 42,380 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 82,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsm Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 869,775 shares. 56,091 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 688,132 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 2,820 shares. 5,487 were accumulated by American & Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,958 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,511 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 28,942 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 429,859 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 486,900 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc reported 95,500 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

