Aspiriant Has Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake

Aspiriant Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 22.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aspiriant Llc sold 10,191 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Aspiriant Llc holds 34,392 shares with $1.66M value, down from 44,583 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 672,153 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 1860.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 284,700 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 300,000 shares with $33.31 million value, up from 15,300 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $262.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 402,115 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. Buckingham Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 8,347 shares to 188,165 valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 28,599 shares and now owns 528,089 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,287 are held by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Riverbridge Prtn holds 0% or 4,628 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust reported 22,413 shares. Sandhill Partners Lc holds 4,172 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.33% or 9,230 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Management Co reported 0.41% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 37,218 shares. 56,681 were reported by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 839,524 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.63M shares. Smith Moore holds 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 12,212 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes holds 80,971 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Fruth Investment reported 24,972 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 37,701 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De has 24.40M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Patten Group Inc reported 0.9% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,004 shares. Ci invested in 0.18% or 286,800 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 63,962 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Llp has invested 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 595,095 are held by Royal London Asset Limited. Family owns 30,060 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne has invested 4.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. Moreover, Independent Franchise Partners Llp has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

