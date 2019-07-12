Aspiriant Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $866,373; Stock Value Rose; Holder Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Xylem (XYL) Holding

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 487 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $10.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.11. About 1.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 13,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,387 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 46,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 415,894 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Lc holds 0% or 401 shares. Haverford holds 0% or 2,799 shares. Btim holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 3,016 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Essex Investment Management Ltd Com stated it has 12,181 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 37,890 are owned by Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 113,017 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 25,392 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 4,570 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.19% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 424,819 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 6,798 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 0.19% or 18,328 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,635 shares. 667 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Pecaut Communication owns 107 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank And stated it has 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Invest has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Gru Llc holds 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 44,980 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Noven Finance Inc owns 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 183 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,625 shares. Prudential Financial owns 606,660 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,938 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Company holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,358 shares. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Lc has invested 10.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone reported 2,571 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 46,056 shares.

