Aspiriant Has Boosted Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $844,560; Cortland Associates Holds Holding in Facebook A (FB)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $184.01. About 5.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 09/03/2018 – New German minister to challenge Google and Facebook’s presentation of news; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Lance: Lance Announces Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 982,630 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.91 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 3,251 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 0.49% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Avenue Securities Limited Com invested in 2,870 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated reported 354,690 shares. Capstone Inv Limited holds 4,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 2.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,810 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Management LP owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,019 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,521 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.58% or 5,435 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 125,037 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Johns Mgmt Ltd Company owns 6,617 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advisors LP owns 2,000 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IFGL) by 27,471 shares to 69,695 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 105,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management, Arizona-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Liability accumulated 50,275 shares. Diamond Hill Cap invested 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 509,382 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 3,104 shares. Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv holds 1,432 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 8.65 million shares. Meridian Counsel accumulated 3,020 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 141,017 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 16,657 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,510 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 1,393 were accumulated by Vision Cap Incorporated. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 4,155 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,883 shares to 11,061 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,736 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.