Aspiriant Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Stock Rose; As Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Value Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Upped Its Stake by $5.03 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 125,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 479,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26 million, up from 353,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 304,726 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR)

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 31,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 4.16M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 250,564 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,141 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,000 shares. 3,519 were accumulated by Dsc Advsr Lp. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 233,100 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 211,725 shares. 22,477 are owned by First Fincl In. Texas Cap Bank Tx accumulated 4,858 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability has 1.13 million shares. Waddell And Reed invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amica Retiree Trust holds 14,511 shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Invesco reported 5.50M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 506,547 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc accumulated 694,086 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,056 shares to 39,780 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 157,248 shares to 68,832 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

