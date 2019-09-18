Aspiriant Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; 48NORTH CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES C (NCNNF) Shorts Lowered By 52.04%

Aspiriant Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,048 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Aspiriant Llc holds 23,624 shares with $3.30 million value, down from 26,672 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 392,874 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) had a decrease of 52.04% in short interest. NCNNF’s SI was 35,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 52.04% from 73,400 shares previously. With 264,900 avg volume, 0 days are for 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF)’s short sellers to cover NCNNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5941 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,608 are held by Griffin Asset. Clearbridge Investments accumulated 11.25M shares or 1.36% of the stock. Sageworth Company has 5 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 1.04% or 21,022 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Partners Lc reported 6,066 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 67,650 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,037 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.26% or 36,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nottingham Advsr Inc reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dubuque Financial Bank has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Counsel has 2.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 129,194 shares. Roosevelt Inv has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Aspiriant Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 8,474 shares to 196,639 valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 20,169 shares and now owns 263,872 shares. Ishares Tr (IUSV) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.32% above currents $136.49 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

48North Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp., operates as a licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $102.88 million. It has a partnership with Maripharm B.V., a Netherlands phytopharmaceutical company, which grows genetics in the research and cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes. It currently has negative earnings.