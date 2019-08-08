Aspiriant Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Position by $844,560 as Market Valuation Declined; As Philip Morris International (PM) Market Value Declined, Agf Investments America Increased Its Position

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 52,614 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 5.71M shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,543 shares to 103,175 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 32,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,416 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,918 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,452 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 6,065 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Broderick Brian C holds 2.93% or 39,504 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 3,203 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 10,210 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Montecito Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.45% or 7,142 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Advsrs LP invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fisher Asset Mgmt holds 126,417 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co accumulated 0.09% or 81,494 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 2,884 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated accumulated 2,044 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,767 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cahill Advsr has invested 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).