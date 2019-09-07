Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Both Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 119 15.30 N/A 2.78 47.50 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 16 3.01 N/A 0.32 50.12

Table 1 demonstrates Aspen Technology Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aspen Technology Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Aspen Technology Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sapiens International Corporation N.V., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aspen Technology Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta means Aspen Technology Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aspen Technology Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Aspen Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.69% and an $135 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares and 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.