Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 111 17.55 N/A 2.78 41.20 Guidewire Software Inc. 97 11.28 N/A 0.56 186.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Aspen Technology Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Technology Inc.’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Guidewire Software Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aspen Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Aspen Technology Inc.’s downside potential is -15.57% at a $116.5 average target price. Guidewire Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $98.33 average target price and a -5.11% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Guidewire Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.92% and 0%. About 0.5% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17% Guidewire Software Inc. 1.59% 0.89% 12.85% 19.83% 15.5% 30.29%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Guidewire Software Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.