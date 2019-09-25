Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Reaches $122.73 After 6.00% Down Move; Srb Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding

The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.73. About 162,430 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $8.39 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $115.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AZPN worth $503.46 million less.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 62.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 12.85% above currents $122.73 stock price. Aspen Technology had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan reinitiated the shares of AZPN in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.76% above currents $135.17 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6 with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.