Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Forms $134.11 Double Top; Last Week Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Coverage

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) formed double top with $139.47 target or 4.00% above today’s $134.11 share price. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) has $9.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 278,567 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 98.77% above currents $8.1 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BBBY in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1300 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of BBBY in report on Friday, April 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, July 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $1700 target. See Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $18 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $19 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $15 New Target: $19 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 0.66% above currents $134.11 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, March 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8 with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 2,423 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,781 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 34,373 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 5,862 shares. 14,300 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 186,327 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Pacific Global Investment Management reported 3,750 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset owns 21,780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Lc accumulated 2,991 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 20,823 shares in its portfolio. 13,102 were reported by Utah Retirement.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 15,833 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 170 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.26 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,089 shares stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 23,200 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 27,720 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 132,750 shares. Kbc Nv owns 37,899 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has 83,244 shares. Moody National Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 157 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 3,986 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 3.55 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range