Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Forms $133.23 Double Top; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Sentiment Is 1.01

Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 116 funds started new or increased positions, while 115 sold and reduced positions in Helen Of Troy LTD. The funds in our database now possess: 24.32 million shares, down from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Helen Of Troy LTD in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 39.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) formed double top with $139.89 target or 5.00% above today’s $133.23 share price. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) has $9.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 150,612 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 1.33% above currents $133.23 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.79 million for 67.97 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Strong Buy Stocks Surging to New Highs – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook Looks Radiant on Solid Sales Channels – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Helen of Troy Looks Alluring on Strong Brands & Online Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $42.40M for 21.90 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 144,433 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S