Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.60% 20.80% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. N/A 112 47.50 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Aspen Technology Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Aspen Technology Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

$116.5 is the average target price of Aspen Technology Inc., with a potential downside of -11.66%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.05%. Aspen Technology Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aspen Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Technology Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aspen Technology Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aspen Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Aspen Technology Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.