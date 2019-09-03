Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Comparison side by side

Since Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 118 15.23 N/A 2.78 47.50 Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.14 N/A 1.26 23.43

In table 1 we can see Aspen Technology Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Iron Mountain Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Aspen Technology Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Aspen Technology Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain Incorporated, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Technology Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Aspen Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1.35% for Aspen Technology Inc. with average target price of $135. On the other hand, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s potential downside is -8.95% and its average target price is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Aspen Technology Inc. looks more robust than Iron Mountain Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aspen Technology Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.92% and 90.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated on 13 of the 12 factors.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.