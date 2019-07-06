Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 104 16.07 N/A 2.78 41.20 Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aspen Technology Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aspen Technology Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 151.6% -8.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.63 shows that Aspen Technology Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Exela Technologies Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Exela Technologies Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Aspen Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aspen Technology Inc. and Exela Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aspen Technology Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.96% and an $116.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares and 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Exela Technologies Inc. has 52.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17% Exela Technologies Inc. -11.14% -20.05% -29.37% -42.61% -29.86% -22.11%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Exela Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.