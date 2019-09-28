Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (TSE) Shorts Lowered By 21.76%

Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TSE) had a decrease of 21.76% in short interest. TSE’s SI was 568,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.76% from 726,100 shares previously. With 315,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TSE)’s short sellers to cover TSE’s short positions. The SI to Trinseo S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.36%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 383,596 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.26% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AZPN’s profit would be $33.50M giving it 61.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Aspen Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -67.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 673,987 shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aspen Technology Provides Additional Details Relating to Filing of Form 12b-25 for Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 14.50% above currents $120.96 stock price. Aspen Technology had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 32.6 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -8.02% below currents $43.13 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3.