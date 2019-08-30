Aspen Technology (Call) (AZPN) Share Price Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake by $2.61 Million; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Stock Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.23 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (Call) (AZPN) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 28,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15B market cap company. It closed at $132.62 lastly. It is down 38.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 171.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 27,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,170 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 16,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 634,924 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 338 shares to 3,407 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,601 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

