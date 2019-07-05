Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price Rose While Fred Alger Management Has Boosted by $22.36 Million Its Stake; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Declined, Nea Management Company Has Raised Its Stake by $2.19 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 145292.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 215,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44 million, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 50,667 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 193,683 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 128,252 shares to 81,638 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,707 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).