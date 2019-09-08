Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $20.22 Million; Great Point Partners Holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Trimmed by $4.05 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 546,785 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 259,771 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru invested in 265,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 136,783 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 38,149 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.09% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Stephens Inc Ar reported 7,476 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Alkeon Capital reported 1.21M shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 144,141 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 14,802 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 9,968 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 39,877 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 3.98M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 4,772 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has 3,172 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.37 million for 67.73 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 29% Upside For The Holdings of IBB – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Foamix Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for FMX103 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Papulopustular Rosacea – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Foamix up 11% premarket on $64M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Announces Publication of Phase 3 FMX101 Acne Study in Journal of American Academy of Dermatology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.