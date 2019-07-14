Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Its Holding by $57.03 Million as Stock Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) by $755,318 as Valuation Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 230,280 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 548,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.50 million, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 364,540 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.34% stake. The New York-based Product Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 46,055 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 42,000 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt invested in 1% or 48,058 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Com reported 6,626 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company owns 92,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 45,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 83,919 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 223,597 shares. Tradewinds Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13,028 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $63.56 million for 24.15 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was sold by Johnson Amal M.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35M for 32.51 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Us National Bank De has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 38,030 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 7,909 shares. Matarin Ltd Liability Com accumulated 102,088 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 114,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc LP invested 0.15% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Co Financial Bank owns 2,122 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.01% or 2,590 shares. 20,823 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 957,038 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 32,974 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.98 million are owned by Waddell Reed. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 14,802 shares.