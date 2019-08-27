Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Upped Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Position in United Continental Holdings (UAL) as Valuation Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 947.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 18,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 20,755 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 1,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 1.44 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 15/03/2018 – TWO U.S. SENATORS UNVEIL LEGISLATION TO EXPLICITLY PROHIBIT AIRLINES FROM PLACING ANIMALS IN OVERHEAD BAGGAGE COMPARTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BEGINS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 05/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS IN NEW EMPLOYEE MEMO; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines and Special Olympics Announce Global Relationship; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 62,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 209,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, up from 146,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 141,589 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.