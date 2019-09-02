Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Boosted Holding by $60.83 Million; As Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stock Value Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 584,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.10 million, up from 624,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 172,461 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 906,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.18M, down from 918,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 728,618 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,937 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Asset Mngmt One reported 5,370 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James And Assocs reported 234,323 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 16,048 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 8,715 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 612,397 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 24,662 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 4,054 are owned by First Manhattan Communication. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 2,082 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 185,544 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 241,658 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,064 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 474,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “XLK Weekly: Consolidation Near All-Time Highs Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLU Weekly: Price Discovery To New All-Time Highs Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SBH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 1,830 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Andra Ap accumulated 26,500 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 25,729 shares. Invest Service Incorporated invested in 2,267 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kennedy Inc holds 47,309 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 17.86 million shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 643,059 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,629 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 2,581 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 30 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $195.26M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 369,858 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $45.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).