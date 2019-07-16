Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position Upped by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc; Groesbeck Investment Management Increases Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 306,683 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 591,790 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,893 shares to 727,670 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Labs International Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,043 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sei Investments Communications holds 166,721 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 199,406 shares. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.51% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kepos LP holds 30,189 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.01% or 101,163 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 110,343 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 8,674 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 13,102 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 215,181 shares. Axa owns 478,508 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,909 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 136,783 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 1.75 million shares.

