Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 152,447 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 11,486 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38B, down from 33,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44,820 shares to 46,376 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 6,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Comm Bancorp has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Scout Investments accumulated 121,657 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 2,340 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3.74M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 2,668 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 39,800 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc stated it has 213,364 shares. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 2,963 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Colony Gru Llc holds 28,177 shares. 6,296 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Bamco New York reported 1.19M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 34,239 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 4,605 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Ca has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Tru holds 2.45% or 7,272 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 3,841 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,142 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc owns 2.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 68,305 shares. Motco holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,997 shares. Axa owns 332,615 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt has invested 3.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zeke Advsr Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,787 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 36,700 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 7,300 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $4.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) by 25,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Put).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.