Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Position; Iradimed (IRMD) Holder Cadence Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.43 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 38,933 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.94. About 64,386 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

