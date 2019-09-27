Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Valuation Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Position by $1.05 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Its Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) as Share Value Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 8,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 47,752 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, down from 56,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 352,684 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 1.25 million shares. Merian (Uk) holds 0.99% or 778,475 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corp invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 29 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 89,811 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 157,156 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 6,510 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 129,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 12,788 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,354 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 41,572 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Amp Capital invested in 0% or 3,785 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 63.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 12,991 shares to 15,031 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 164,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 10,400 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Winfield Associate stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bokf Na stated it has 63,454 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Ltd holds 0.06% or 18,025 shares. Wills Gru accumulated 2,590 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 336,404 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Presima reported 7.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fmr has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spinnaker Trust owns 14,836 shares. M&R owns 775 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Intact Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,100 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,525 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 98,000 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banque Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.68M shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).