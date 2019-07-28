Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Valuation Rose While Matarin Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.47 Million; Greenleaf Trust Holds Holding in Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY)

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 23,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,088 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 125,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 348.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 40,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,369 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Bed Bath Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34M for 33.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12,760 shares to 135,399 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubicon Project Inc/The (NYSE:RUBI) by 55,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,674 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com. Mackenzie reported 32,974 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). New York-based Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 144,141 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 215,181 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 147,819 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Creative Planning has 2,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 101,163 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability holds 14,100 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN) by 1,724 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,905 shares, and cut its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL).

