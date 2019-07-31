Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding Has Upped by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc; Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Its Thor Inds Com (THO) Holding by $595,820 as Market Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 79.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 9,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 169,447 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 146,542 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,948 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 162,380 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Us Bank De accumulated 14,380 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr holds 28,815 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 0.03% stake. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 870 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Llc owns 9,542 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,575 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 280,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,061 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 33,974 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 160,377 shares to 208,250 shares, valued at $16.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 15,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,489 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.21 million are held by Neuberger Berman Gp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 147,819 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 112,429 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation owns 203 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 983 shares. Geode Management Lc invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 206,569 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Company. 6,296 were reported by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 199,406 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 69,853 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 131,756 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.6% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 612,397 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 1,479 are owned by Hexavest.