Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $20.22 Million; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Stake by $2.77 Million as Share Price Rose

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 292,327 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 418,555 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.