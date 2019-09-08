Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $20.22 Million as Valuation Rose; Private Trust Co Trimmed Its General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Stake by $710,983

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 259,771 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,924 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 12,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 698,959 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,535 shares to 28,128 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.26M for 15.74 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.37M for 67.73 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.