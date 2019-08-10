Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Rmb Capital Management Raised Position by $1.27 Million; American National Bank Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $550,140; Stock Price Declined

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 109,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 119,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 214,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, up from 202,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 418,555 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 43,369 shares to 76,024 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (NYSE:INB).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aspen Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 3,156 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.6% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). California Employees Retirement Systems has 156,880 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 864,977 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 56,183 shares. 809,915 were reported by Franklin Resources. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 14,100 shares. National Bank invested in 2,122 shares. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Art Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 28,100 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 10,629 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc stated it has 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn owns 3.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,003 shares. Brave Asset owns 23,550 shares. Stonebridge Management Incorporated holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,112 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Lc invested in 6,282 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va accumulated 1.23% or 332,273 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 108,108 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 5.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robecosam Ag holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 316,629 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 374,924 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 609,115 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 5,364 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenview State Bank Tru Dept has 4.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodstock owns 199,335 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,455 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.