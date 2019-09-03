Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Corbyn Investment Management Increases Holding in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 131,853 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 1.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (NASDAQ:SONA) by 31,575 shares to 566,299 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,761 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 436,315 shares. Illinois-based New England Rech Management has invested 0.35% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Two Sigma Limited Liability Co owns 6,708 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 127,130 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 56,531 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 295,996 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 22,116 shares. 5.65M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company owns 56,083 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com owns 3,475 shares. 141,724 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Taylor Asset holds 6,400 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.52 million for 66.94 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,664 shares to 136,660 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 334 shares. Fund has invested 0.1% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 3.32% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Trust Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 809,915 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 3,825 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Aristotle Boston Ltd Com invested in 1.13% or 209,476 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 111,688 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 24,420 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Btim accumulated 374,609 shares.

