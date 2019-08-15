Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Position; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Cut by $360,939 Its Position

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 283,834 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.22M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 7,900 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc accumulated 650,858 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 1.68% or 911,705 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 101,926 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 25,106 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 378,836 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,256 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 24 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 1,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,668 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company has 751,580 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.63 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,333 shares to 340,702 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.02% or 6,296 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl invested in 149,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1.75 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hexavest stated it has 1,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny stated it has 14,566 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,681 shares. Stephens Ar owns 7,476 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 111,688 are owned by Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us. New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 51,301 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Limited Company reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 2,016 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc.