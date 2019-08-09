Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position by $5.80 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 11.74% or $14.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 1.27 million shares traded or 218.10% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 107,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.46 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 746,870 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN

