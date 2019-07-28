Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Donaldson Capital Management Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 88,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 454,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware reported 604 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 263,184 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2,423 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 147,819 shares. 2,264 are owned by Fdx Advsr. 16,313 were reported by Northcoast Asset Lc. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 20,472 shares. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 3,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 2,963 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.29% or 13,634 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 44,823 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 56,183 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc has invested 0.41% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34,436 shares to 546,253 shares, valued at $32.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 19,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,305 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Whatâ€™s on the Agenda for Brainstorm Tech 2019: Term Sheet – Fortune” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 20,047 shares to 181,297 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).