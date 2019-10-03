Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Contrasting side by side

Both Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group Inc. 5 -0.40 13.88M -0.50 0.00 Sunlands Technology Group 2 0.00 6.92M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aspen Group Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group Inc. 290,376,569.04% -32.6% -23.6% Sunlands Technology Group 277,677,460.78% 340.8% -21.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aspen Group Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Sunlands Technology Group has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Aspen Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunlands Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aspen Group Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19% Sunlands Technology Group 2.82% -8.37% -28.43% -58.29% -62.88% -27.96%

For the past year Aspen Group Inc. was less bearish than Sunlands Technology Group.

Summary

Aspen Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sunlands Technology Group.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.