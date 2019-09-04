Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group Inc. 4 2.22 N/A -0.50 0.00 China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6% China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8%

Liquidity

Aspen Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, China Online Education Group’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Aspen Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Aspen Group Inc. shares and 98.7% of China Online Education Group shares. Insiders held 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc. shares. Competitively, China Online Education Group has 6.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19% China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22%

For the past year China Online Education Group has weaker performance than Aspen Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aspen Group Inc. beats China Online Education Group.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.