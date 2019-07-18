Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels Inc. 4 1.45 N/A -1.45 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 19 0.48 N/A 1.28 16.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aspen Aerogels Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Aspen Aerogels Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aspen Aerogels Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 23.52% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares and 0% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Aerogels Inc. 4.68% 65.66% 49.09% 22.39% -1.6% 130.99% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.72% 5.86% 15.44% 16.33% -26.91% 47.36%

For the past year Aspen Aerogels Inc. was more bullish than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.