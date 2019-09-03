Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Since Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels Inc. 5 1.27 N/A -1.41 0.00 GMS Inc. 19 0.38 N/A 1.32 17.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aspen Aerogels Inc. and GMS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aspen Aerogels Inc. and GMS Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -31.9% GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Aerogels Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, GMS Inc. has 2.2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. GMS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc. and GMS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, GMS Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -11.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aspen Aerogels Inc. and GMS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 91.2%. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, 1.1% are GMS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86% GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48%

For the past year Aspen Aerogels Inc. was more bullish than GMS Inc.

Summary

GMS Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.