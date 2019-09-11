Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)

As General Building Materials companies, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) and Continental Building Products Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels Inc. 5 1.26 N/A -1.41 0.00 Continental Building Products Inc. 25 1.75 N/A 2.10 11.72

In table 1 we can see Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Continental Building Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -31.9% Continental Building Products Inc. 0.00% 22.8% 11.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 2.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 109.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Building Products Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Aerogels Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Continental Building Products Inc. has 4.4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Building Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Continental Building Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Continental Building Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86% Continental Building Products Inc. -3.11% -5.86% -4.4% -5.1% -21.09% -3.42%

For the past year Aspen Aerogels Inc. has 209.86% stronger performance while Continental Building Products Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Continental Building Products Inc. beats Aspen Aerogels Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.