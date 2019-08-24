Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Contrasting side by side

Since Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels Inc. 5 1.32 N/A -1.41 0.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.87 9.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -31.9% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 2.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 109.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aspen Aerogels Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Builders FirstSource Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Builders FirstSource Inc. is $18, which is potential -4.36% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aspen Aerogels Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 92.9% respectively. 5.8% are Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86% Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47%

For the past year Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.