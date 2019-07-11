Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Valuation Rose While Harvey Partners Increased by $376,000 Its Position; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Rogers (ROG) Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 17,388 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 34,496 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 274,070 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.51M shares. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Ltd Partnership holds 1.38% or 2.59M shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 25,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,517 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 309,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,439 are owned by First Republic Inv Management. Bridgeway Cap holds 496,100 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 3.17 million shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 14,261 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares to 153,780 shares, valued at $29.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 5,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).