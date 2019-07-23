Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Partners Has Raised Its Stake; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Market Valuation Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Increased Holding by $6.23 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 36,430 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 168,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 904,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.00 million, up from 735,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 376,180 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 0% or 496,100 shares. The Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13M shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 375,212 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock reported 274,070 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma owns 1.53M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 636,772 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 40,525 shares in its portfolio. 1.47 million are owned by Ariel Ltd Liability. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid IPO Of Aspen Aerogels: CEO Knows How To Get Paid And Lose Money – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2014, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2016. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels Inc.: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Chinese Manufacturers – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 1.22 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $41.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 149,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,101 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Services accumulated 469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer National Insur Communications Tx holds 6,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Lc reported 6,315 shares stake. Enterprise holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware reported 29,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,629 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 10,710 shares. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 1.53% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Tci Wealth accumulated 312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.79% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The owns 1.79M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 168,810 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).