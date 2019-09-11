Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Upped by Telemark Asset Management Llc; Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Its Sps Commerce Com (SPSC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc Com (SPSC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 13,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 17,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 131,873 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC)

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 24,998 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.96M for 55.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,090 shares to 5,043 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp holds 1,868 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 26,299 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 66,362 shares. 32,100 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Riverbridge Prns holds 490,342 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. State Street reported 504,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 30,046 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 34,163 are held by Congress Asset Company Ma. Captrust Financial accumulated 244 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 94,688 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.