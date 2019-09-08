Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Maintained by Telemark Asset Management Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $33.70 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 20,918 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 416,055 shares as the company's stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.06 million, up from 949,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.87 million shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 520,400 shares to 363,261 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 187,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,949 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Mngmt accumulated 36,957 shares. Citigroup accumulated 679,627 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 28,193 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 1.41% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B holds 0.38% or 119,228 shares in its portfolio. 2.06M were accumulated by Fil. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.22% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 17,840 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Rech And Mgmt Company has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 12,618 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc holds 30 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 42,000 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 14.11M shares. Huntington Bank invested in 478,529 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has 185,117 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 60,845 shares. Blair William & Il holds 33,500 shares. Renaissance Ltd owns 41,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 41,700 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP owns 1.38% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 2.59M shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Advsr Ltd accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Harvey Prns Limited Liability has 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.00M shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 636,772 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 396,952 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 400 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 274,070 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.