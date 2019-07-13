Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Lifted by Harvey Partners Llc; Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $421,254 as Valuation Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 31,741 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,336 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 35,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $329.53. About 631,600 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Advsr Limited stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Geode Cap Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 440 shares. Vanguard owns 1.07M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning reported 25,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 3.17 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co has 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc reported 396,952 shares. Firsthand Mgmt invested 0.03% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 305,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 41,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 39,108 shares. Stanley has invested 0.31% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 609 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bankshares. City Co reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 18 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9 shares. Brown Advisory owns 5,615 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs owns 16,360 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor holds 6,197 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. American National Insur Tx has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Lpl Lc stated it has 88,526 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Indiana-based 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). New York-based Laurion Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,321 shares to 404,286 shares, valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).