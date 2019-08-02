Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Held by Telemark Asset Management Llc; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kylin Management Has Increased Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 83,310 shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.51 million are held by Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 98,285 shares. Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii Lp invested in 2.59M shares. Essex Inv Co Ltd holds 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 396,952 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 636,772 shares. Vanguard owns 1.07 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 40,525 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. 12,860 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Llc. Northern Trust holds 0% or 52,297 shares.