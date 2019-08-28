Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake Has Boosted by Harvey Partners Llc; Eastern Bank Lifted Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 87,342 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 49,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $225.64. About 214,690 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 3,154 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com holds 636,772 shares. Oaktop Capital Ii Lp owns 2.59 million shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 40,525 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.51M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 35,137 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab invested in 14,261 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 305,000 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,755 shares to 54,204 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 90,289 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. City Hldgs invested in 125 shares. Swiss Bank reported 732,806 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ghp Invest invested in 16,440 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 11,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 107,139 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cypress Cap Grp has invested 0.52% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moller Fincl Ser invested in 2,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 485 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Chase Investment Counsel reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc owns 1,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 32 shares. Pillar Pacific Lc holds 26,196 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.